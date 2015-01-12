Il Capo della comunità musulmana Ahmadiyya condanna gli attacchi terroristici in Francia

Hazrat Mirza Ahmad Masroor prega per la pace nel mondo
Londra 12 gennaio 2015 – “Il capo mondiale della Comunità musulmana Ahmadiyya, il Quinto Califfo , Sua Santità, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha categoricamente condannato gli attacchi terroristici che hanno avuto luogo in Francia questa settimana e hanno pregato per la pace nel mondo.
Parlando, durante il suo settimanale sermone del Venerdì , pronunciato dal Baitul Futuh Moschea a Londra, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha detto che gli attacchi non avevano nulla a che fare con i veri insegnamenti dell’Islam. Sua Santità ha detto che gli autori e chiunque trovano ad essere coinvolti devono essere puniti secondo la legge.” Lo comunica la comunità musulmana Ahmadiyya attraverso un comunicato stampa.
“Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha dichiarato: “Gli autori di questo attacco brutale cercano di giustificare i loro atti in nome dell’Islam e del suo Santo Fondatore (la pace sia su di lui), ma i loro atti non hanno alcuna relazione con i veri insegnamenti dell’Islam. Da nessuna parte in nome dell’Islam è permesso di prendere la legge nelle proprie mani o per ferire o per uccidere chiunque. Ma questi cosiddetti musulmani e gruppi musulmani ancora non si astengono da tali crudeltà e atrocità. ”
Sua Santità ha detto che spera che questo attacco non porti alla religione dell’Islam di essere ingiustamente presa di mira o attaccata e una tale reazione potrebbe aumentare il divario tra musulmani e non musulmani che vivono in Europa e nel resto del mondo occidentale. Sua Santità ha invitato tutte le parti a mostrare pazienza e moderazione nel tentativo di unire la società.
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha detto che è responsabilità di musulmani ahmadi diffondere veri insegnamenti dell’Islam in tutto il mondo, e pregare per la pace.
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha detto:”Oggi, è il compito dei membri della comunità musulmana Ahmadiyya pregare per la pace e pregare a che tutte le parti desistino da ogni forma di crudeltà e ingiustizia.”
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad Ahmadi ha detto che i musulmani dovrebbero in particolare impegnarsi nell’offrire Durood – invocando saluti su Santo Profeta Muhammad ( pace e benedizioni su di lui ).
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha concluso pregando: “Possa Allah l’Onnipotente liberare il mondo da ogni forma di disturbo e potrebbe questa corrente stato di conflitto trasformare in uno stato di pace e armonia.” conclude il comunicato
Head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community condemns Terrorist Attacks in France
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad prays for peace in the world
The World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Khalifa, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad has categorically condemned the terrorist attacks that have taken place in France this week and prayed for peace in the world.
Speaking, during his weekly Friday Sermon, delivered from the Baitul Futuh Mosque in London, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said that the attacks had nothing to do with the true teachings of Islam. His Holiness said that the perpetrators and anyone found to be involved should be punished in accordance with the law.
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said:
“The perpetrators of this brutal attack may seek to justify their acts in the name of Islam and its Holy Founder (peace be upon him) but their acts have no relation whatsoever to the true teachings of Islam. Nowhere does Islam permit taking the law into one’s own hands or to injure or murder anyone. Yet these so-called Muslims and Muslim groups still do not abstain from such cruelties and atrocities.”
His Holiness said that he hoped that this attack would not lead to the religion of Islam being unjustly targeted or attacked as such a reaction could increase the divide between Muslims and non-Muslims living in Europe and the rest of the Western world. His Holiness called on all parties to show patience and restraint in an effort to unite society.
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said it was the responsibility of Ahmadi Muslims to spread Islam’s true teachings throughout the world and to pray for peace.
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said:
“Today, it is the task of the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to pray for peace and to pray that all parties desist from every form of cruelty or injustice.”
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said that Ahmadi Muslims should particularly engage themselves in offering Durood – invoking salutations upon the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him).
Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad concluded by praying:
“May Allah the Almighty free the world from all forms of disorder and may this current state of conflict transform into a state of peace and harmony.”