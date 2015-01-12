Il Capo della comunità musulmana Ahmadiyya condanna gli attacchi terroristici in Francia

Hazrat Mirza Ahmad Masroor prega per la pace nel mondo

Londra 12 gennaio 2015 – “Il capo mondiale della Comunità musulmana Ahmadiyya, il Quinto Califfo , Sua Santità, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha categoricamente condannato gli attacchi terroristici che hanno avuto luogo in Francia questa settimana e hanno pregato per la pace nel mondo.

Parlando, durante il suo settimanale sermone del Venerdì , pronunciato dal Baitul Futuh Moschea a Londra, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha detto che gli attacchi non avevano nulla a che fare con i veri insegnamenti dell’Islam. Sua Santità ha detto che gli autori e chiunque trovano ad essere coinvolti devono essere puniti secondo la legge.” Lo comunica la comunità musulmana Ahmadiyya attraverso un comunicato stampa.

“Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha dichiarato: “Gli autori di questo attacco brutale cercano di giustificare i loro atti in nome dell’Islam e del suo Santo Fondatore (la pace sia su di lui), ma i loro atti non hanno alcuna relazione con i veri insegnamenti dell’Islam. Da nessuna parte in nome dell’Islam è permesso di prendere la legge nelle proprie mani o per ferire o per uccidere chiunque. Ma questi cosiddetti musulmani e gruppi musulmani ancora non si astengono da tali crudeltà e atrocità. ”

Sua Santità ha detto che spera che questo attacco non porti alla religione dell’Islam di essere ingiustamente presa di mira o attaccata e una tale reazione potrebbe aumentare il divario tra musulmani e non musulmani che vivono in Europa e nel resto del mondo occidentale. Sua Santità ha invitato tutte le parti a mostrare pazienza e moderazione nel tentativo di unire la società.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha detto che è responsabilità di musulmani ahmadi diffondere veri insegnamenti dell’Islam in tutto il mondo, e pregare per la pace.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha detto:”Oggi, è il compito dei membri della comunità musulmana Ahmadiyya pregare per la pace e pregare a che tutte le parti desistino da ogni forma di crudeltà e ingiustizia.”

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad Ahmadi ha detto che i musulmani dovrebbero in particolare impegnarsi nell’offrire Durood – invocando saluti su Santo Profeta Muhammad ( pace e benedizioni su di lui ).

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad ha concluso pregando: “Possa Allah l’Onnipotente liberare il mondo da ogni forma di disturbo e potrebbe questa corrente stato di conflitto trasformare in uno stato di pace e armonia.” conclude il comunicato