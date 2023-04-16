Film Devil’s Knot – Fino a prova contraria con Reese Witherspoon e Colin Firth

Devil's Knot - Fino a prova contraria
Film Duro da uccidere, Giallo/Drammatico 2013 diretto da Atom Egoyan

Cast:

  • Reese Witherspoon: Pamela “Pam” Hobbs
  • Colin Firth: Ron Lax
  • Alessandro Nivola: Terry Hobbs
  • James Hamrick: Damien Echols
  • Seth Meriwether: Jason Baldwin
  • Kristopher Higgins: Jessie Misskelley
  • Amy Ryan: Margaret Lax
  • Robert Baker: tenente Bryan Ridge
  • Collette Wolfe: Glorisa Shettles
  • Rex Linn: ispettore Gary Gitchell
  • Bruce Greenwood: giudice David Burnett
  • Kristoffer Polaha: Val Price
  • Matt Letscher: Paul Ford
  • Michael Gladis: Dan Stidham
  • Stephen Moyer: John Fogelman
  • Martin Henderson: Brent Davis
  • Ted Huckabee: agente Steve Jones
  • Elias Koteas: Jerry Driver
  • Dane DeHaan: Chris Morgan
  • Kerry Cahill: Jo Lynn
  • Jet Jurgensmeyer: Stevie Branch
  • Kevin Durand: John Mark Byers
  • Julie Ivey: Sharon Melissa Byers
  • Lori Beth Sikes: Annie
  • Gary Grubbs: Dale Griffis
  • Stan Houston: detective Donald Bray
  • Matthew Stanton: detective Durham
  • Brian Howe: detective McDonough
  • Clay Stapleford: sergente Mike Allen
  • Bill Murphey: Marty King
  • Brooke Jaye Taylor: agente Regina Meeks
  • Mireille Enos: Vicki Hutcherson
  • Andrew R. Kaplan: pastore

Trailer

DEVIL'S KNOT – FINO A PROVA CONTRARIA – Trailer Ufficiale Italiano
TRAMA

Arkansas, 1993. Tre adolescenti, accusati dell’omicidio di tre bambini, sono arrestati e processati senza prove. Ispirato alla storia vera dei “Tre di West Memphis” e tratto dal libro di Mara Leveritt.

