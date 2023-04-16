Film Devil’s Knot – Fino a prova contraria con Reese Witherspoon e Colin Firth

Film Duro da uccidere, Giallo/Drammatico 2013 diretto da Atom Egoyan
Cast:
- Reese Witherspoon: Pamela “Pam” Hobbs
- Colin Firth: Ron Lax
- Alessandro Nivola: Terry Hobbs
- James Hamrick: Damien Echols
- Seth Meriwether: Jason Baldwin
- Kristopher Higgins: Jessie Misskelley
- Amy Ryan: Margaret Lax
- Robert Baker: tenente Bryan Ridge
- Collette Wolfe: Glorisa Shettles
- Rex Linn: ispettore Gary Gitchell
- Bruce Greenwood: giudice David Burnett
- Kristoffer Polaha: Val Price
- Matt Letscher: Paul Ford
- Michael Gladis: Dan Stidham
- Stephen Moyer: John Fogelman
- Martin Henderson: Brent Davis
- Ted Huckabee: agente Steve Jones
- Elias Koteas: Jerry Driver
- Dane DeHaan: Chris Morgan
- Kerry Cahill: Jo Lynn
- Jet Jurgensmeyer: Stevie Branch
- Kevin Durand: John Mark Byers
- Julie Ivey: Sharon Melissa Byers
- Lori Beth Sikes: Annie
- Gary Grubbs: Dale Griffis
- Stan Houston: detective Donald Bray
- Matthew Stanton: detective Durham
- Brian Howe: detective McDonough
- Clay Stapleford: sergente Mike Allen
- Bill Murphey: Marty King
- Brooke Jaye Taylor: agente Regina Meeks
- Mireille Enos: Vicki Hutcherson
- Andrew R. Kaplan: pastore
Trailer
TRAMA
Arkansas, 1993. Tre adolescenti, accusati dell’omicidio di tre bambini, sono arrestati e processati senza prove. Ispirato alla storia vera dei “Tre di West Memphis” e tratto dal libro di Mara Leveritt.
Lascia un commento