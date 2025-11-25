Tourism: Italy’s Record Growth Needs Stronger Reforms

Italy’s tourism sector continues to break records: in 2025 it generated €237 billion, nearly 11% of national GDP, supporting 3.2 million jobs. June alone counted 59 million overnight stays, up 9.7%, while forecasts approach 477 million visitors by year-end. International tourist spending rose 9.4%, proving Italy’s growing appeal.

According to Unimpresa, these numbers are extraordinary — but fragile. Without deeper reforms, growth may stall.

Three essential reforms for lasting growth

1. Less bureaucracy, easier access to funds

Digital one-stop shops and simplified procedures are needed so small family-run businesses can access funding without barriers.

2. Digital and language skills for the entire sector

Training must include digital management, online booking, marketing and foreign languages — not just for seasonal workers.

3. Real investment in sustainability

Energy efficiency, circular economy and sustainable hospitality must receive stronger support, accessible even to micro-businesses.

2025 reforms: progress, but not enough

Recent measures include:

5% reduced tax on tips

15% wage supplement for holiday and night shifts for workers under €40,000 income

for holiday and night shifts for workers under €40,000 income Up to 80% tax credit for renovation, digitalisation, energy efficiency

for renovation, digitalisation, energy efficiency Up to 50% non-repayable grants

Yet only 27% of hospitality businesses have used these benefits — due to overwhelming bureaucracy and incentives favouring big hotel chains over SMEs.

Staff shortages: the biggest emergency

In 2025, 18% of seasonal positions remained unfilled. Fiscal support is not enough to attract young workers who seek stability and growth opportunities elsewhere.

Digital gap threatens competitiveness

40% of Italian hotels and restaurants lack an effective web strategy

of Italian hotels and restaurants lack an effective web strategy Booking systems are outdated or missing

Competitor countries in Europe are far ahead

In today’s tourism industry, online presence is essential — and Italy risks falling behind.

A leadership to protect, not to take for granted

“Italy has everything to remain Europe’s tourism leader,” says Salustri. “But without accessible policies and full digitalisation, growth may slow.”

The solution: less paperwork, more innovation and a long-term vision.