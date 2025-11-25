Tourism: Italy’s Record Growth Needs Stronger Reforms

Italy’s tourism sector continues to break records: in 2025 it generated €237 billion, nearly 11% of national GDP, supporting 3.2 million jobs. June alone counted 59 million overnight stays, up 9.7%, while forecasts approach 477 million visitors by year-end. International tourist spending rose 9.4%, proving Italy’s growing appeal.

According to Unimpresa, these numbers are extraordinary — but fragile. Without deeper reforms, growth may stall.

Three essential reforms for lasting growth

1. Less bureaucracy, easier access to funds

Digital one-stop shops and simplified procedures are needed so small family-run businesses can access funding without barriers.

2. Digital and language skills for the entire sector

Training must include digital management, online booking, marketing and foreign languages — not just for seasonal workers.

3. Real investment in sustainability

Energy efficiency, circular economy and sustainable hospitality must receive stronger support, accessible even to micro-businesses.

2025 reforms: progress, but not enough

Recent measures include:

  • 5% reduced tax on tips
  • 15% wage supplement for holiday and night shifts for workers under €40,000 income
  • Up to 80% tax credit for renovation, digitalisation, energy efficiency
  • Up to 50% non-repayable grants

Yet only 27% of hospitality businesses have used these benefits — due to overwhelming bureaucracy and incentives favouring big hotel chains over SMEs.

Staff shortages: the biggest emergency

In 2025, 18% of seasonal positions remained unfilled. Fiscal support is not enough to attract young workers who seek stability and growth opportunities elsewhere.

Digital gap threatens competitiveness

  • 40% of Italian hotels and restaurants lack an effective web strategy
  • Booking systems are outdated or missing
  • Competitor countries in Europe are far ahead

In today’s tourism industry, online presence is essential — and Italy risks falling behind.

A leadership to protect, not to take for granted

“Italy has everything to remain Europe’s tourism leader,” says Salustri. “But without accessible policies and full digitalisation, growth may slow.”
The solution: less paperwork, more innovation and a long-term vision.

