Tourism: Italy’s Record Growth Needs Stronger Reforms

Italy’s tourism sector continues to break records: in 2025 it generated €237 billion, nearly 11% of national GDP, supporting 3.2 million jobs. June alone counted 59 million overnight stays, up 9.7%, while forecasts approach 477 million visitors by year-end. International tourist spending rose 9.4%, proving Italy’s growing appeal.
According to Unimpresa, these numbers are extraordinary — but fragile. Without deeper reforms, growth may stall.
Three essential reforms for lasting growth
1. Less bureaucracy, easier access to funds
Digital one-stop shops and simplified procedures are needed so small family-run businesses can access funding without barriers.
2. Digital and language skills for the entire sector
Training must include digital management, online booking, marketing and foreign languages — not just for seasonal workers.
3. Real investment in sustainability
Energy efficiency, circular economy and sustainable hospitality must receive stronger support, accessible even to micro-businesses.
2025 reforms: progress, but not enough
Recent measures include:
- 5% reduced tax on tips
- 15% wage supplement for holiday and night shifts for workers under €40,000 income
- Up to 80% tax credit for renovation, digitalisation, energy efficiency
- Up to 50% non-repayable grants
Yet only 27% of hospitality businesses have used these benefits — due to overwhelming bureaucracy and incentives favouring big hotel chains over SMEs.
Staff shortages: the biggest emergency
In 2025, 18% of seasonal positions remained unfilled. Fiscal support is not enough to attract young workers who seek stability and growth opportunities elsewhere.
Digital gap threatens competitiveness
- 40% of Italian hotels and restaurants lack an effective web strategy
- Booking systems are outdated or missing
- Competitor countries in Europe are far ahead
In today’s tourism industry, online presence is essential — and Italy risks falling behind.
A leadership to protect, not to take for granted
“Italy has everything to remain Europe’s tourism leader,” says Salustri. “But without accessible policies and full digitalisation, growth may slow.”
The solution: less paperwork, more innovation and a long-term vision.