“Super Intramoenia”: the State’s surrender on public healthcare

Unimpresa urges the Government to adopt a “Save NHS” law and stop two-tier medicine in Lombardy

A decree that splits citizens

Regional Resolution No. XII/4896 allows public hospitals in Lombardy to deliver paid medical services using national-health personnel and facilities.

Publicly funded equipment, wards and operating rooms can thus serve those able to pay or insured privately.

Unimpresa calls it “a surrender of the State on the right to health,” warning it legitimises two-speed healthcare where treatment depends on wealth, not need.

Two lists, two morals

Doctors may now earn twice as much for private operations within public hospitals.

“This system rewards those who treat the wealthy,” says Marco Massarenti, national councillor for healthcare, “sending a disastrous message to medical ethics and civic equality.”

Three urgent requests

Unimpresa asks the Government for:

A ‘Save NHS’ law banning paid services while any citizen awaits urgent care. A Financial Rebalancing Plan to ensure stable national-health funding. An official statement on healthcare autonomy, reaffirming identical rights from Bolzano to Palermo.

A nationwide alarm

“This isn’t an attack on Lombardy,” concludes Massarenti, “but a call for Italy: without immediate action, we’ll have two citizenships — those who can heal, and those who can only hope.”