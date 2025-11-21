SECURITY: Why Italy Loses €25 Billion a Year to Insecurity

Security, legality and trust: the hidden engine of economic growth

Security as an economic driver, not just a social issue

According to Unimpresa’s Research Center, Italy pays a very high price for insecurity—urban, economic and digital. The total cost exceeds €25 billion per year, equal to 1.2% of the national GDP.

This enormous burden falls directly on businesses, citizens and local economies.

In areas more exposed to crime and illegal activities, private investment drops by 14%, while the cost of creditincreases by up to 0.8 percentage points.

This means that a small business in the South or in a peripheral district pays more simply because its territory is perceived as unsafe.

The economic impact of insecurity on businesses

Italian companies spend more than €6 billion every year on private security: surveillance systems, alarms, monitoring services and digital protection.

One out of two shop owners has suffered at least one theft or act of vandalism in the past three years, with an average loss of €5,000 per incident.

In degraded urban areas, closures of commercial activities due to insecurity exceed 12% of all shutdowns.

Illegality, unfair competition and capital flight

The underground economy, estimated at €190 billion per year, absorbs resources from honest businesses and weakens the tax base of the state.

Where illegal activities thrive, fair competition collapses and companies that comply with the rules end up paying twice—higher taxes and higher protection costs.

Data show a clear pattern: provinces with lower crime rates have an employment rate 6 percentage points higherthan high-crime territories.

Cities, regeneration and property value

Urban insecurity reduces the value of properties by 20–25%, drains commercial vitality and pushes tourists elsewhere.

Since 27% of travelers consider safety a key factor when choosing a destination, the difference is massive.

Every investment in urban regeneration, lighting, surveillance or public safety has a multiplier effect: €1 invested generates up to €3 in economic return through new businesses, higher property values and increased attractiveness.

Digital security: the new industrial frontier

Modern insecurity is not only physical. It is increasingly digital.

In 2024, Italian businesses suffered over 400,000 cyberattacks, for an estimated damage of €10 billion.

Sixty percent of victims are small and medium-sized enterprises, often lacking adequate protection.

A single ransomware attack can halt production, freeze payments or permanently damage a company’s reputation.

Digital security is no longer an IT issue—it is an essential component of industrial competitiveness.

Work, legality and social cohesion

More than 3 in 10 workers operate under totally or partially irregular conditions.

This creates insecurity, instability, lower productivity and unfair competition.

Companies that respect contracts, contribute to social protection and invest in human capital generate something crucial: trust, the first real competitive asset of an economy.

Security as industrial policy

Paolo Longobardi, President of Unimpresa, summarizes it perfectly:

“Security is the foundation of the economy: without trust in the rules, no company invests and no community prospers.”

For Italy, the challenge is clear:

security—physical and digital—must become a national infrastructure, just like roads or railways.

Where security increases, so do investments, employment, tourism, innovation and the quality of life.