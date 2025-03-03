New Notarial Council of Milan: four new councilors elected

Pubblicità

A new structure for the Notarial Council of Milan

The Notarial Council of Milan has officially announced the composition of its new board, representing 583 notaries operating in the areas of Milan, Busto Arsizio, Lodi, Monza, and Varese. Among them, 235 are women, and 136 are under the age of 40, demonstrating a significant generational shift within the notarial profession.

In 2024, the Milanese notarial sector welcomed 25 newly appointed notaries, while 10 notaries retired. Notably, there has been a 28% increase in registrations in the notarial trainees’ register compared to 2023 and a 39.4% increase compared to 2022, marking a reversal of the downward trend in previous years.

The newly elected councilors

During the Assembly of the College on February 22, four new district councilors were elected:

Giovanni De Marchi

Carlotta Marchetti

Monica Ray

Antonio Teti

All four operate in the city of Milan and will join the confirmed members of the Notarial Council, which will continue to ensure the institution’s proper functioning while keeping a close eye on the sector’s evolution.

Composition of the new Notarial Council

Following the recent election, the Notarial Council of Milan is now composed as follows:

President : Notary Enrico Maria Sironi

: Notary Enrico Maria Sironi Secretary : Notary Patrizia Antognazza

: Notary Patrizia Antognazza Treasurer : Notary Stefano Rampolla

: Notary Stefano Rampolla Councilors: Paola Bottini, Giovanni De Marchi, Alberto Guidi, Ruben Israel, Michele Laffranchi, Carlotta Marchetti, Monica Ray, Antonio Teti

New appointments at the national level

The February 22 assembly also elected notaries Carlo Munafò and Carmelo Di Marco as National Notarial Councilors for the Lombardy region, which accounts for about one-fifth of all active notaries in Italy.

Carlo Munafò , former President of the Notarial Council of Milan, received 658 votes

, former President of the Notarial Council of Milan, received 658 votes Carmelo Di Marco, former member of the National Notarial Council, received 602 votes

The official swearing-in of the new National Notarial Councilors is scheduled between late May and early June 2025.

The challenges of the notarial sector: digitalization and transparency

Commenting on the new appointments, President Enrico Maria Sironi highlighted the key challenges the Notarial Council will face in the coming years:

“We are pleased to announce the election of four new councilors, completing a board that will continue to work with determination in an ever-evolving context. Our work will focus on challenges such as the digitalization of notarial services, adapting to new regulations, and ensuring transparency and accessibility for citizens. The notarial profession plays a crucial role in assisting individuals and businesses in key moments of their lives, ensuring legal certainty and legitimacy in contracts and agreements.”

Conclusion

With a renewed Notarial Council and a vision focused on the future, the Milanese notarial sector reaffirms its role as a benchmark for transparency, legal security, and digital innovation.

