Italian banks: a network halved

In the last two decades, Italy’s banking system has undergone a dramatic transformation: more than 14,000 bank branches closed between 2008 and 2024, with the physical network essentially cut in half. According to a study by Unimpresa’s Research Center, a mix of crisis, mergers, and digitalization has redrawn the financial geography of the country, redefining the balance between physical banking and digital banking.

From the boom years to the 2008 crisis

At the beginning of the 2000s, Italy experienced the golden age of proximity banking. Between 2000 and 2008, the number of bank branches rose by 21%, from 28,000 to over 34,000. Having more offices meant more clients, deposits, and loans. Local banks, savings institutions, and cooperative credit banks were the beating heart of communities and the small-business economy.

But when the global financial crisis hit in 2008, everything changed. High operational and staffing costs turned from a strength into a burden. The season of closures and mergers began, as large banking groups emerged and the traditional network started shrinking.

The rationalization decade (2009–2015)

Between 2009 and 2015, about 4,000 branches were shut down. The sovereign debt crisis of 2011 and the major mergers (Intesa–Sanpaolo, UBI, Banco BPM) led to overlapping territorial networks. Banks began focusing on hub branches—larger and multifunctional—while smaller neighborhood offices disappeared.

Technology started shifting customer habits, reducing the need for in-person operations. Branches evolved from transaction points into advisory centers.

The digital revolution: 2016–2024

In just eight years, the network was halved. From 2016 to 2024, branches dropped from 29,027 to 19,655, a loss of more than 9,300. The rise of online banking, digital payments, and fintech platforms permanently changed how Italians interact with their banks.

During the pandemic, this process accelerated: between 2020 and 2021 alone, more than 2,600 branches disappeared. Today, over 80% of banking operations — from transfers to investments and even mortgage applications — are performed online.

Since 2022: the rise of the hybrid bank

In recent years, the pace of closures has slowed: –665 branches in 2022, –825 in 2023, and –505 in 2024. The system is stabilizing as a hybrid model takes shape: fewer branches, but more advanced, focusing on financial consulting, wealth management, and personalized assistance.

Traditional branches are being transformed into “financial advisory centers,” while cash operations are automated or fully digitalized. The goal is to achieve a new balance between proximity and innovation.

A divided country: North and South

This downsizing, however, has widened regional disparities. The North, with higher digital adoption, adapted more easily, while the South has suffered a true banking desertification, with many small towns left without any physical branch.

This is not just an organizational shift but a cultural one. The local branch once embodied trust, familiarity, and personal relationships. The digital bank, for all its efficiency, risks replacing the human relationship with an algorithm.

Looking ahead to 2030: what’s next

According to Unimpresa, a new balance may be reached by 2030, with around 15,000 branches remaining. These will be concentrated in areas with higher economic density and equipped to provide personalized, tech-driven services.

The turning point will come in 2026, when major Italian banks (Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banco BPM, Bper, Crédit Agricole) unveil their new industrial plans, outlining future investments in digitalization, staff training, and customer service models.

A modern yet close-to-people bank

As Unimpresa vice-president Giuseppe Spadafora points out, “the closure of bank branches is partly inevitable, but real modernity will mean having a bank that stays close even when it’s no longer behind a counter.”

Innovation must not mean abandoning territories — it should translate into new proximity models that ensure credit access and financial inclusion for all citizens and businesses.