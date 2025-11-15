A Turning Point for Southern Italy: Smart Taxation and a Shared Fiscal Cloud to Relaunch Growth

Why the Mezzogiorno can become Italy’s most powerful engine—if we change the rules with courage and transparency

A new strategy for Italy’s growth

Southern Italy is once again at the center of the national economic debate—not as a burden, but as a strategic resource.

According to Unimpresa, revitalizing the Mezzogiorno requires a clear set of measures combining fairness, innovation, and administrative simplification.

The core of this strategy consists of differentiated territorial taxation, incentives for reinvestment, and a groundbreaking idea: a shared fiscal cloud to rebuild trust between companies and the State.

Differentiated taxation: fewer taxes where value is created

Unimpresa proposes a differentiated taxation system, with selective reductions of property taxes, waste taxes, and excise duties only in areas where:

investments are real and verifiable

legality is upheld

public services reach adequate standards

This is not a generic tax cut, but a strategic tool to enhance competitiveness across Southern regions.

The core innovation: the Shared Fiscal Cloud

The most innovative proposal is the creation of a Shared Fiscal Cloud, a secure digital platform where businesses and the tax administration can:

track every accounting movement in real time

access invoices, declarations, and payments

reduce tax evasion and legal disputes

reward transparent and compliant companies

It is not just a technological reform, but a cultural shift: transparency and digital governance become the new public infrastructure of the South.

Rewarding those who reinvest: tax deductions for profits reinvested in the South

Unimpresa also calls for a clear incentive:

tax deductions for profits reinvested in the Mezzogiorno, especially in:

new production lines

hiring and workforce expansion

research and technology

local innovation projects

Only companies contributing to real development should benefit—no room for speculation.

Strengthened super-depreciation: accelerating modernization and competitiveness

A reinforced super-depreciation scheme is needed to support investments in:

capital goods

green technologies

digital transformation

industrial research

Not mere tax breaks, but a path to true modernization.

A new season for Special Economic Zones (ZES)

Reforming the ZES is key to unlocking the South’s potential. According to Unimpresa, they must be simplified, expanded, and made more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The priority sectors include:

quality agri-food supply chains

renewable energy

port logistics

sustainable tourism

blue economy

culture and film production

Creating opportunities requires not just attracting investments, but retaining them in the long term.

Persistent gaps: numbers that still matter

Despite positive signals, deep disparities remain:

+4.9% growth in the construction sector (double the North), but

GDP growth still lags by 0.3 percentage points

household income remains €7,000 lower per capita

public investments up +75% in two years, yet structural impact remains weak

credit access remains problematic: loan requests rejected 8% more than the national average

than the national average tax evasion is among the highest in Italy

This means resources exist, but do not yet translate into stable long-term growth.

Unimpresa’s vision: less assistance, more responsibility

The Mezzogiorno must become the economic bridge between Europe and the Mediterranean, not a marginal territory.

As stated by Marco Salustri:

“The South does not need new subsidies, but a true industrial and fiscal policy based on merit and transparency. Every euro recovered from tax evasion or invested in innovation must remain in the territory where it is generated.”

With digital governance, smart taxation, and transparent incentives, the Mezzogiorno can become a true catalyst for Italy’s competitiveness.