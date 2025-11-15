A Turning Point for Southern Italy: Smart Taxation and a Shared Fiscal Cloud to Relaunch Growth

Why the Mezzogiorno can become Italy’s most powerful engine—if we change the rules with courage and transparency
A new strategy for Italy’s growth
Southern Italy is once again at the center of the national economic debate—not as a burden, but as a strategic resource.
According to Unimpresa, revitalizing the Mezzogiorno requires a clear set of measures combining fairness, innovation, and administrative simplification.
The core of this strategy consists of differentiated territorial taxation, incentives for reinvestment, and a groundbreaking idea: a shared fiscal cloud to rebuild trust between companies and the State.
Differentiated taxation: fewer taxes where value is created
Unimpresa proposes a differentiated taxation system, with selective reductions of property taxes, waste taxes, and excise duties only in areas where:
- investments are real and verifiable
- legality is upheld
- public services reach adequate standards
This is not a generic tax cut, but a strategic tool to enhance competitiveness across Southern regions.
The core innovation: the Shared Fiscal Cloud
The most innovative proposal is the creation of a Shared Fiscal Cloud, a secure digital platform where businesses and the tax administration can:
- track every accounting movement in real time
- access invoices, declarations, and payments
- reduce tax evasion and legal disputes
- reward transparent and compliant companies
It is not just a technological reform, but a cultural shift: transparency and digital governance become the new public infrastructure of the South.
Rewarding those who reinvest: tax deductions for profits reinvested in the South
Unimpresa also calls for a clear incentive:
tax deductions for profits reinvested in the Mezzogiorno, especially in:
- new production lines
- hiring and workforce expansion
- research and technology
- local innovation projects
Only companies contributing to real development should benefit—no room for speculation.
Strengthened super-depreciation: accelerating modernization and competitiveness
A reinforced super-depreciation scheme is needed to support investments in:
- capital goods
- green technologies
- digital transformation
- industrial research
Not mere tax breaks, but a path to true modernization.
A new season for Special Economic Zones (ZES)
Reforming the ZES is key to unlocking the South’s potential. According to Unimpresa, they must be simplified, expanded, and made more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises.
The priority sectors include:
- quality agri-food supply chains
- renewable energy
- port logistics
- sustainable tourism
- blue economy
- culture and film production
Creating opportunities requires not just attracting investments, but retaining them in the long term.
Persistent gaps: numbers that still matter
Despite positive signals, deep disparities remain:
- +4.9% growth in the construction sector (double the North), but
- GDP growth still lags by 0.3 percentage points
- household income remains €7,000 lower per capita
- public investments up +75% in two years, yet structural impact remains weak
- credit access remains problematic: loan requests rejected 8% more than the national average
- tax evasion is among the highest in Italy
This means resources exist, but do not yet translate into stable long-term growth.
Unimpresa’s vision: less assistance, more responsibility
The Mezzogiorno must become the economic bridge between Europe and the Mediterranean, not a marginal territory.
As stated by Marco Salustri:
“The South does not need new subsidies, but a true industrial and fiscal policy based on merit and transparency. Every euro recovered from tax evasion or invested in innovation must remain in the territory where it is generated.”
With digital governance, smart taxation, and transparent incentives, the Mezzogiorno can become a true catalyst for Italy’s competitiveness.